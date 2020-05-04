Unique chance to take on your very own great Georgian house revival

ARCHITECT Hugh Wallace would most likely love to get his hands on number 14 Emmet Place, Clonakilty.

The presenter of RTÉ’s Great House Revival would no doubt be rightly animated about its potential and possibilities.

The three-storey Georgian, completed around 1821, is most certainly oozing charm and character but is in need of some TLC to restore it to its former glory.

It’s crying out for a new owner with courage, taste, imagination – and funds. On the market with Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill, it has an asking price of €345,000.

Con O’Neill agrees: ‘The house requires some sensitive restoration in order to retain and enhance the unique features of its original design.’

But oh my word, think of the adventure to be enjoyed along the way!

The house is substantial, extending to 4,300 sq ft with seven bedrooms and no less than five bathrooms. Of course there’s a drawing room and separate dining room.

Adding to its immense potential, is ancillary accommodation connected to the main house comprising living room, kitchen, three bedrooms and bathroom. The property also has a handy rear entrance leading to an enclosed garden and parking area, along with a shed and storage area attached to the rear.

Further adding to the intrigue and appeal of this property is the fact that a bungalow within the walled garden could potentially be negotiated as part of the deal if the new owner so wished.

With so much distress caused to families who haven’t been able see their grannies and granddads during lockdown, imagine how lovely it would be to have them living right in your very own garden? Just a thought.

For more information contact Con O’Neill at sfon.ie or call 023-8833995.