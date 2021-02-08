Something tasty on menu in gourmet capital of Ireland

SEA views and a garden that’s more or less bang in the centre of Kinsale means Sleaveen House isn’t short of admirers, from both at home or abroad.

The generous four-bed, two storey, semi-d has been a holiday home for its US owners for over 10 years, and it’s new to the market with an asking price of €850,000.

Extending over 2,131 sq ft, all bedrooms are doubles and ensuite and the one downstairs has French doors opening to the westerly terrace. Bags that one!

Accommodation includes a charming main reception area which has a living space to one side and dining to the other side with French doors opening to the south and west-facing terrace.

The galley kitchen and very large laundry room are located to the rear of the property, and while the kitchen mightn’t be quite what you’d expect in such an otherwise well proportioned house, there’s space to expand.

Besides, there’s no shortage of award-winning restaurants within walking distance.

A terrace wraps around a large section of the house, with well maintained gardens offering harbour and marina views.

For more contact Sheehy Brothers Auctioneers, tel 021 4772338 or see sheehybrothers.com