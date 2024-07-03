Seaside opportunity at Kilcrohane

A SPECTACULAR location at Kilcrohane, looking out to sea, will have huge appeal with anyone looking to find a holiday home in West Cork.

Tír na nÓg at Dromnea, Kilcrohane is a bijou stone cottage built on a two-and-a-half acre site, and is on the market with Peninsula Properties for €249,000.

The house is set out with an open plan room downstairs, including kitchen/dining/living room with bathroom. Upstairs, there is one bedroom mezzanine overlooking the open plan downstairs.

According to selling agent Elaine Spillane of Peninsula Properties, the house needs work and ideally would be extended.

The property is eligible for the Government’s vacant property renovation grant of up to €50,000. Elaine suggests it would suit perhaps for a couple as a weekend bolthole in a beautiful part of West Cork.

An extension of 400 sq ft/40 sq m to the rear of a property (in this case the south side) is exempt from planning permission.

The property has a G BER rating and has access to water and electricity, and has a septic tank.

For inquiries contact Elaine at 027 67068 or email [email protected]