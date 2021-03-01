PROPERTY: Delightful Dripsey dormer for €450,000 with dreamy gardens and three bedrooms

HOUSEHUNTERS will almost feel like a kid in a candy store, not knowing where to start, with this gem of a family home.

Some of the sweeter features include a garden designed by an award-winning landscape artist, dramatic 11ft high ceilings in the lounge and charming reclaimed church doors.

The three-bed dormer home, approx 2,370sqft is new to the market with Sherry FitzGerald and has an asking price of €450,000.

Located in Cronody, Dripsey, the house was built in 1987 and has been maintained and upgraded to an excellent standard coming to market in pristine condition.

Positioned on a beautiful 1.3 acre site, there are two vehicular access points and through both you are greeted with an original and most attractive authentic stone barn which just oozes potential.

Accommodation comprises a large dual aspect lounge, kitchen/dining room which is interconnected with the living room, creating a perfect flow and making the ground floor a fully functioning space. On the second floor are the three double bedrooms (one en suite), recently upgraded family bathroom as well as a home office.

For more contact Sherry FitzGerald at sherryfitz.ie

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Three-bed on 1.3 acre for €450,000.

Location

Cronody, Dripsey, 15 miles from Cork city, and close to stellar amenities such as Inniscarra lake, Coachford greenway and Farran Woods.

Selling points

Authentic stone barn on site, lush gardens, and

excellent condition.