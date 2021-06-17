Popular pub on Wild Atlantic Way hits the market

A POPULAR pub on the main Skibbereen to Drimoleague road has hit the market as a going concern and is guiding at €280,000.

The Coachmans Inn has been run by Richie and Sarah Fitzgerald for the past 23 years, and the couple are now retiring after coming through some health challenges recently.

This is a 3,250 sq ft property which includes a five-bedroom overhead residence.

The bar is well maintained and has the benefit of a very large yard.

The Coachmans Inn has been an important focal point in the surrounding community for years and is a popular venue for darts, pool and cards, as well as various fundraisers.

‘The premises has potential for lots of different options, including being a restaurant,’ said Richie.

‘It just needs someone young who is enthusiastic about work, and with energy.’

Sarah and Richie have missed their customers over the past few months and are looking forward to pulling their final pints behind the counter when restrictions allow. They plan on retiring in the area. Trading figures are available on request.

The sale is being managed by Pat Maguire. For more see patmaguireproperties.com