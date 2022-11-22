Paul signs contracts on Schull property

IT’S official – film star Paul Mescal is the proud owner of a Schull property having signed contracts for the deal this week.

Paul, who is said to be newly-engaged to US singer Phoebe Bridgers, loved Schull so much when he first visited for the village’s film festival in May that he immediately decided to buy a house in the area.

The story broke in August, but the property, described as a character farmhouse resience near Schull, only went officially ‘sale agreed’ in recent days.

Colm Cleary of estate agents James Lyons O’Keeffe is believed to have managed the sale but he declined to comment when contacted by The Southern Star.

It’s a busy time for Paul, who hasn’t spent time in his new house yet, with the opening of his latest film Aftersun in cinemas this weekend. In it he plays a 30-year-old single dad who takes his 11-year-old daughter Sophie to a Turkish holiday resort for a rare trip together.