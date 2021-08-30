Oh là là! All the beauty of Paris on West Cork island

TWO houses, a private beach and 13 acres of quality land make up a most attractive and unique property on Heir Island.

New to the market with Pat Maguire it’s guiding just shy of €1m, at €980,000, which is steep, but with such unique credentials, it’s going to be priceless in the eyes of the right buyer.

The pandemic has proven time and again that coastal properties are what people are prepared to pay top dollar for and located in the hamlet of Paris on Heir Island, this one is already attracting quite a lot of interest.

Up for grabs is a most charming three-bedroom house, along with an entirely separate (but adjacent) two-bed house. Options include multi-generational living, or Airbnb rentals. There are also two outhouse buildings – a store and a workshop, in good condition, and available to use for a variety of purposes.

All of these are on 13 acres of good quality land, a private beach, breakwater and moorings which combined, make sense of the asking price.

Heir Island is one of the seven inhabited West Cork islands and is a short four-minute boat trip from the mainland with a regular ferry service. The island has a year-round population of around 24.

For more contact Pat Maguire Properties at patmaguireproperties.com or call 028 22822.