New homes open at former Mercy Convent in Bantry

THE official opening of 18 one and two-bedroomed apartments and houses at the former Mercy Convent has been described as ‘a great day for Bantry and for single people in need of accommodation’ by Cllr Danny Collins (Independnet Ireland).

The development by Clúid Housing, in association with Cork County Council, across three buildings – the convent, the schoolhouse, and Convent Court – has been a significant step forward in housing single people on the housing list, according to Cllr Collins.

Both the convent and the schoolhouse are converted buildings with historical and community significance, while the homes in Convent Court are new-build houses.

The land and buildings were first given to Clúid by the Sisters of Mercy in 2013. Clúid – in partnership with Cork County Council and the main contractor Cahalane Brothers – preserved the historic buildings and gave them a new lease of life.

New residents, elected representatives, Council officials, representatives of the Sisters of Mercy, Clúid, and the Cahalane Brothers building firm attended the official opening this week.

Cllr Collins also paid tribute to Cork County Council for facilitating the development of 37 houses, as part of new turnkey developments in Bantry, which will be completed at the end of this year.