New Clonakilty houses have first-time buyer incentives

A CLONAKILTY housing development has just been launched which has financial exemptions designed to help first-time buyers.

Some 10, architecturally-designed A-rated, three-bedroom semi-detached houses within walking distance of the town centre have just hit the market starting at €285,000 and go up to €295,000.

This scheme forms part of an extension to the existing Miles development, a popular and well established estate.

Hodnett Forde is managing the sale of the new houses which represent the first large scale development to be launched in Clonakilty in many years.

Andy Donoghue, estate agent, explained how the scheme benefits from being registered with the Help To Buy Scheme.

This scheme is designed to help first-time buyers of newly built homes generate their deposit and applies to once-off self-build homes.

It allows for a refund of income tax and Deposit Interest Retention Tax (DIRT) paid over the previous four tax years.

Being built by Daytona Contractors, it’s estimated the houses will be complete by this Autumn/ Winter.



Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.