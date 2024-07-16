Major housing development proposed for Bandon

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

A PLANNING application has been lodged with Cork County Council for a major housing development on the north side of Bandon.

The application from Castle Rock Homes (Bandon) Ltd is seeking permission to construct 95 residential units on a greenfield site at Cork Road located between the existing Radharc An Bhaile estate and Ard an Chuilinn in Knockbrogan.

The application also seeks permission for development works including footpaths, car and bicycle parking, drainage, bicycle and bin stores, lighting, landscaping and amenities. The development proposes access would be via a route onto Cork Road.

Submissions must be lodged with the planning department of the County Council by August 1st with a final decision due on August 22nd.