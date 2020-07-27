Live out your West Cork dream in Riverdale House

WEST Cork is enjoying a massive surge in popularity with people world-wide re-evaluating their lives since the outbreak of the pandemic, and looking to relocate here.

And this lovingly restored farmhouse will certainly pique the interest of many house-hunters keen to live the dream in Ballydehob.

Located just one mile from the bohemian village, the period farmhouse is set on over six acres of land, and has an asking price of €575,000.

Called Riverdale House, it’s a roomy four-bed, four-bath residence, spread over 1,800 sq ft. Bounded by the Bawnaknockane River, you’d be hard pushed to find a more peaceful, private, almost dreamy, location.

Maeve McCarthy of selling agents Charles McCarthy auctioneers in Skibbereen describes it as a most unique property.

The finish and craftsmanship, both inside and out, is incredible, and the period property boasts features including pointed stone facade, hardwood double glazed windows, fanlight over the entrance hall, slate-tiled windowsills throughout, oak floors, an original fire place, traditional latch doors, exposed and painted brickwork and oil-fired central heating. Downstairs accommodation comprises a spacious kitchen/dining room with utility/boot room and WC just off, and a living room with a double-height pitched pine vaulted ceiling.

On the first floor, there are four spacious bedrooms, with master en-suite, a family bathroom and storage room.

There’s also an attached garage which offers endless potential.

Grounds are wooded and mature, and there’s a perfect patio area to sit back and take in all the magic that surrounds you.

For more contact Charles McCarthy on 028-21533 or see charlesmccarthy.com