Kinsale group takes over Schull’s Harbour Hotel

OVER 60 new jobs will be created with the reopening of Schull Harbour Hotel under new management.

The Kinsale-based Blue Haven Collection has taken over the three-star hotel, which has been closed since the start of the year.

A total of 35 jobs have been created since the hotel opened this week, with another 30 to be added in the coming months as the business develops.

There are also plans to upgrade the hotel’s leisure centre and introduce swimming lessons, which are currently in big demand in West Cork.

Project manager Sophie Kavanah said the swim classes were a ‘core part of bringing something back to the local community.’

‘It’s important to us to provide that service and open our doors as a facility for local families to enjoy,’ she said.

She said the Blue Haven group had been on the lookout for ‘something that aligned with our strengths and that and that we knew we could do justice to.

‘We feel a huge responsibility taking on Schull Harbour Hotel as it’s an important part of the local community and tourism infrastructure in West Cork, so we don’t take this lightly. We have ambitious plans but it will take time as we will need to find our feet.

‘The hotel was rebuilt from the basement up a number of years ago and is in very good condition. We want to add our own personality, touches and style to it over time.

‘Our strategy will be one that every time someone visits the hotel, they will see something new and improved.’

Plans include to introduce packages to explore the Wild Atlantic Way and the West Cork Coast with culinary and activity breaks starting in Kinsale and finishing in Schull over a three to four day period.

While accommodation and the renamed Haven Bar have reopened, the restaurant and leisure centre won’t open for another four to six weeks.

‘We will then be making constant improvements in each area over the next 12-24 months.

‘Blue Haven has evolved each year since we have been there and Schull will be the same.

‘It will find its own mojo! It’s also very important to us to build up the trust of the local community in Schull as that’s the core of any successful sustainable business, to have a strong day-to-day year-round trade, and not just be completely reliant on the summer tourist market,’ said Sophie.