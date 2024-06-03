Housing development plan for Schull

A PLANNING application has been submitted to Cork County Council for a major new housing development in Schull.

The application from Carmina Properties Limited seeks permission to construct 57 residential units at a site just off the Colla Road south of the village.

The development would include three, four, and five-bedroom houses as well as one and two-bedroom apartments.

The application also seeks permission for vehicle and pedestrian access on to Colla Road via Chestnut Grove and a pedestrian connection to the Copper Point residential estate. The proposal also includes footpaths, lighting, parking, drainage, landscaping, amenity areas, bin and bike storage, an ESB substation and under-grounding of overhead power lines.

A decision is due on June 27th.