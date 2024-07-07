Househunters wanted as TV series returns

A CALL has gone out to househunters to take part in a new television series following people on their housebuying journey.

Animo Productions has announce the return of Help Me Buy a Home for its second series on Virgin Media One.

Buyers agent Liz O’Kane will once again lend her expertise to would-be homeowners. The series will also feature informative segments on government schemes and the practical steps involved in the home-buying process.

Animo TV are seeking participants who are at different stages of their home-buying journey, whether they are mortgage approved and ready to buy or navigating the paperwork maze. To get in touch with Animo TV, you can email [email protected]