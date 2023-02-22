HOUSE OF THE WEEK: ‘Wooden’ it be nice to call this home? Ballylickey five-bed for €795,000

A BASEMENT apartment is just one of the many features that sets this Ballylickey property apart and puts it in a league of its own.

Built in 2000, and located 7kms outside Bantry, it comprises a four-bed main house, with a unique basement one-bed apartment.

Wood has been used extensively throughout the home in statement features like exposed beams, and reclaimed pitch pine flooring and staircase, and the result is very pleasing, just like the attractive fireplaces in both the dining and living spaces.

All bedrooms are ensuite and a central vacuum system is just another little perk on offer.

Overlooking Whiddy Island and Bantry Bay, the location speaks for itself.

James Lyons O’Keeffe estate agents is managing this sale. For more see westcorkproperty.com or telephone 028 28122