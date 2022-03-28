House of the Week: Two-bed luxury apartment near Enniskeane for €325,000

WE’RE thinking we can’t be the only ones who have always been curious about the Palaceanne Mill development just outside Enniskeane/Ballineen.

If that name means nothing, we’re referring to the distinctive stone-fronted building that was converted into apartments back in the Celtic Tiger years. Yes, the very spot.

When driving by, we’ve often wondered what the apartments looked like, and presumed they would be as dramatic as the conversion of the former roadside mill.

The two-bed Emily Jane suite, which is new to market guiding €325,000, has confirmed that and a whole lot more.

It’s a beautifully presented ground floor apartment measuring approximately 1,800 sq ft (generous for apartment living) and comes with two parking spaces. It has its own access, together with separate access from the main lobby.

But it’s the finish that sets it apart with superb attention to detail, and while interiors are subjective, this is going to tick a lot of boxes for a lot of people.

The sale is being managed for Sherry FitzGerald Brennan Busteed.

See sherryfitz.ie/branch/bandon