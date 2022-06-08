HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Three-bed townhouse and coastal restaurant for €495,000 is just the business

Dishy looking coastal restaurant is just the business

A FORMER bank-turned-restaurant is creating plenty of interest since it hit the market in Timoleague.

Guiding €495,000 with selling agents Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill, it’s a pretty tasty package.

The property comprises what was the very well-known café bar/restaurant Dillons with seating for 30, which has a commercial kitchen, and a private courtyard garden with a rear access.

It comes with a ‘special restaurant licence’ and is in turnkey condition.

The townhouse has its own entrance next door and has been given an incredible makeover by its most recent owners. A tiled hallway leads to the first floor drawing room, open plan kitchen with dining and living areas on the second floor, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, study, utility and ample storage.

There are super stylish touches throughout which elevate the living accommodation to something really special.

For more see sherryfitz.ie

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Mill Street Townhouse and Café Bar is a three-bed home, with 30-seater restaurant and courtyard for €495,000.

Location

Timoleague, a pretty coastal village linking Clonakilty and Kinsale.

Selling points

A business in turnkey condition in a great location and a super stylish home.