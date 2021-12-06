HOUSE OF THE WEEK Stylish Carhoo four-bed for €595,000

Feel on top of the world in family-friendly Hill House

STYLISH and sustainable living would be child’s play at Hill House.

Located in Carhoo (10 minutes’ drive from Clonakilty, and five from Timoleague), the four-bed house extends to a roomy 2,750sqft with a stylish and original décor.

Current owners spared no expense improving the property over recent years, and as a result it’s ultra comfortable, ultra-economical, and boasts an A2 BER rating.

Some highlights include triple glazing and upgraded insulation throughout, solar PV panels with battery backup, heat recovery ventilation, two stoves, and an air to water heating system.

Accommodation comprises a living room, triple aspect sunroom and kitchen/diner. There’s ample storage space throughout, making this an ideal family home.

The location is quiet but not isolated and the views from this elevated 0.7-acre perch span the Old Head of Kinsale right across the Seven Heads and over to Inchydoney Bay. To the front of the house is a level garden, on one side is an area for growing vegetables and composting, and on another is a child’s play area with sunken trampoline and sand pit.

There’s also a spacious 440sqft garage/workshop with attached shed/lean-to.

Martin Kelleher is managing the sale of this property. For more see martinkelleher.ie or call 023-8859111.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Four-bed house, with garage on 0.7 of an acre for €595,000.

Location

Carhoo. Timoleague is five minutes’ drive, Clonakilty town is 10 minutes, and 15 minutes bring you to beaches such as Dunworley and Inchydoney. Cork city and airport is a commutable 50 minutes.

Selling points

Space, style and sustainable credentials.