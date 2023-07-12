HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Spectacular residence for €495,000

Old world meets new at Gurteen House

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Spectacular semi-detached Victorian gothic revival home, with swimming pool, just outside Bandon.

Location

3.2 km from Bandon, 25 minute drive to Cork Airport.

Selling points

Fantastic original features, outdoor space for relaxing or home produce, and pool and sauna to unwind.

YOU’LL need to bring your goggles along to enjoy all of the delights on offer at Gurteen House, where old world meets new in Bandon.

Gurteen House is a five-bedroom house with a difference, a 520 sq m property on the market with Sherry FitzGerald, where a surprise is around every corner. Previously on the market for €565,000, that asking price has now been reduced to €495,000.

This Gothic revival property lay derelict for almost half a century before its current owners bought it in 2005 and extensively renovated it and added a new wing.

From gargoyles to gothic staircases, there’s a lot going on here. The property is semi-detached – the original Gurteen House property was broken into two separate properties, and the other is separately owned – but it still boasts five bedrooms, four reception rooms, three bathrooms, laundry and drying room, office, and large dressing room.

Sitting on an acre of woodland, Gurteen House was built by engineer WH Hill, who was also prominent for his work on St Peter’s Church in Bandon.

The reception rooms are a throwback to another time at Gurteen, with prized Caen stone fireplaces.

Relaxing isn’t an issue either, with a cosy library boasting built-in bookshelves, rose marble fireplace with brick insert.

The biggest surprise feature at Gurteen House – in a house full of surprise features – is the swimming pool and sauna in the property’s basement. The heated swimming pool measures 12.5m x 3.5m, and has a depth 1.5m, with built-in steps.

Renovations at the property saw the installation of underfloor heating, with hydrothermal and geothermal heating and solid fuel central heating.

The property has an F BER rating.

Outside, the old and new worlds mix again, with the raised veranda overlooking a croquet lawn, goldfish ponds with fountains, and stream. The outhouses include a woodshed with a wood burning boiler.

A 26sq m polycarbonate greenhouse, chicken house, herb and strawberry garden add to the external delights.

A further three acres of garden are available, which includes a pond with an island and a long tree-lined driveway. Asking price by negotiation.

For information contact SherryFitz.ie or phone 023-8854444