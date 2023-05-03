HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Smart Bantry four-bed on large site is seeking €595,000

A STUNNING new-build set on nearly four acres is new to the market in Bantry.

Guiding €595,000, the four-bedroom property will impress even the most discerning house hunter. It’s got space, style, high-end finish and even its own basketball zone.

Accommodation comprises an open plan kitchen/dining/living space with sliders leading to the garden, as well as separate living room.

The space is ideally suited to family living with good size rooms, and a great flow. There’s also a sizable utility room and the ultimate luxury which is a walk-in hot press.

One of the bedrooms is downstairs which means it can easily be converted to a home office or study.

The rest of the sleeping accommodation is upstairs, with a Stira to a floored loft.

Another significant aspect about this property is the enormous potential for further ancillary accommodation/development subject to planning permission.

Some finishing is needed to the outside of the property but even so, it’s an absolute head turner.

The sale is being managed by Harrington Auctioneers. For more see harringtonestates.ie or call 027 51553.