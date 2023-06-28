HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Single-storey five-bed is €1.3m

Caverns a private paradise in West Cork

Spectacular Atlantic views and access to some of West Cork’s beautiful beaches – including private coves – make The Caverns a rare jewel in West Cork.

Located at Harbour View, about 8kms from Timoleague and 16kms fromat Harbour View, about 8kms from Timoleague and 16kms from Kinsale, The Caverns is a single-storey five-bedroom 189.9 sq m (2,043 sq ft) property on 1.35ha (3.34 acres) of grounds, and on the market with Sherry FitzGerald at €1.35m. Designed by architect Ken Hunt, the house was originally built in the early 1960s and was extended 15 years later.

The entrance porch is on the land side of The Caverns, with the main reception rooms opposite to make the most of the sea views.

The hallway leads to a long connecting space with cloakroom and bathroom to the l. There is a large dual aspect kitchen, with a patio door to the gardens. The kitchen opens into the dining room. A breakfast bar and stone-clad divider break up the rooms, with a solid fuel stove.

At the opposite end of the house, the lounge boasts an open fire, a huge picture window, and access to the patio.

There are two double bedrooms in between enjoying those spectacular sea views.

The remaining accommodation is on the land-side, and includes the master en-suite bedroom, another double, and a large single bedroom.

There is also a utility room and study, and a separate double garage.

The caverns has a private well and a septic tank, oil-fired central heating and there is broadband available.

But it’s the views and sea access to your own swimming covers that make The Caverns such a special property.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Five-bedroom architect-designed property boasting ocean views and sea access

Location

Near Timoleague, Ballinspittle and Kinsale, about 45 minutes from Cork city

Selling points

Those awe-dropping views, and secluded swimming spots