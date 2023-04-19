HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Show-stopping home in a central location

A FOUR-bed house on the outskirts of Clonakilty has come to market in showhouse condition.
Located at 3 An Corran, Gallanes, the house extends to a considerable 2,320 sq ft, and sits on a 0.55-acre site.
At every turn there’s something to interest and excite in terms of space, finish, style and … did we mention space?
The property has undergone substantial upgrades and modernising in recent years and wouldn’t look out of place in RTÉ’s Home of the Year.
Accommodation includes an L-shaped kitchen/dining room with corner windows and double doors, leading to the rear courtyard.
There’s an open plan lounge off the kitchen, a separate sitting room with solid fuel stove, and a home office.
The first floor has four double bedrooms (one ensuite). The attic has been converted to a large store room/bedroom, and there’s a recently upgraded luxurious shower room and a walk-in wardrobe.
The property also has its own pre-programmed electric lawnmower and electric vehicle charging point. The sale is being managed by Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde. For more see or call 023-8833367.
