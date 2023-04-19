Property

HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Show-stopping home in a central location

April 19th, 2023 8:00 AM

By Emma Connolly

Share this article

A FOUR-bed house on the outskirts of Clonakilty has come to market in showhouse condition. 

Located at 3 An Corran, Gallanes, the house extends to a considerable 2,320 sq ft, and sits on a 0.55-acre site. 

At every turn there’s something to interest and excite in terms of space, finish, style and … did we mention space? 

The property has undergone substantial upgrades and modernising in recent years and wouldn’t look out of place in RTÉ’s Home of the Year.

Accommodation includes an L-shaped kitchen/dining room with corner windows and double doors, leading to the rear courtyard.

There’s an open plan lounge off the kitchen, a separate sitting room with solid fuel stove, and a home office.

The first floor has four double bedrooms (one ensuite). The attic has been converted to a large store room/bedroom, and there’s a recently upgraded luxurious shower room and a walk-in wardrobe.

The property also has its own pre-programmed electric lawnmower and electric vehicle charging point. The sale is being managed by Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde. For more see or call 023-8833367.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Read More

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.