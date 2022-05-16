HOUSE OF THE WEEK Schull three-bed for €525k

Strong appeal of Fortfield Cottage with guesthouse

FORTFIELD Cottage is a property that is well suited to the way many people want to live now.

That is, surrounded by community, family and support, but also with a little space to call your own.

Located at Derreenatra, outside Schull, what’s up for grabs here is a two-bed period farmhouse measuring 101 sq m, and also a self-contained one-bedroom renovated detached guest cottage measuring 70 sq m. Adjacent to each other, the guest house would be ideal for visitors, a second generation, or even an au pair.

Both are in pristine condition with plenty of charming features such as exposed beams, and a dramatic double height ceiling in the main living room, with a mezzanine gallery landing overhead.

Guiding €525,000 with Charles McCarthy, the unique property also comes with 5.6 acres which are mainly set out in paddocks.

For more see charlesmccarthy.com