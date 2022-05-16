Property

HOUSE OF THE WEEK Schull three-bed for €525k

May 16th, 2022 5:50 PM

By Emma Connolly

Both houses are in excellent condition and offer a range of options including Airbnb. Situated just outside Schull, it’s a popular location on the Wild Atlantic Way.

Share this article

Strong appeal of Fortfield Cottage with guesthouse

FORTFIELD Cottage is a property that is well suited to the way many people want to live now.

That is, surrounded by community, family and support, but also with a little space to call your own.

Located at Derreenatra, outside Schull, what’s up for grabs here is a two-bed period farmhouse measuring 101 sq m, and also a self-contained one-bedroom renovated detached guest cottage measuring 70 sq m. Adjacent to each other, the guest house would be ideal for visitors, a second generation, or even an au pair.

Both are in pristine condition with plenty of charming features such as exposed beams, and a dramatic double height ceiling in the main living room, with a mezzanine gallery landing overhead.

Guiding €525,000 with Charles McCarthy, the unique property also comes with 5.6 acres which are mainly set out in paddocks.

For more see charlesmccarthy.com

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.