HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Schull four-bedroom detached is seeking €675,000

Pristine family home in sought-after coastal location

A TOP quality family home in Schull village is getting plenty of attention from property hunters right now.

It’s not hard to see why: it’s in a sought-after location in Ard Chleire, just off the Ardmanagh Road, and is also within walking distance of schools, shops, restaurants and other amenities.

Built in 2002, it’s just shy of 2,000 sq ft and comes to market in pristine condition.

Guiding €675k, its selling agent Colm Cleary of James Lyons O’Keeffe says this is ‘an exciting opportunity to acquire a top quality, detached family home.’

An added bonus is a large garage with potential to convert to a home office, or further living accommodation. Grounds include a pleasing south-facing rear garden, with deck and patio areas.

For more information see westcorkproperty.com or call 028 28122.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Four-bed with garage for €675,000.

Location

Tig Na Gurramna, 2 Ard Chleire, Schull.

Selling points

Location and condition.