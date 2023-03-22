Property

HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Rural family home is within reach of city

March 22nd, 2023 8:00 AM

By Emma Connolly

Bandon three-bed for €395,00

A PRISTINE three-bed property near Bandon is the perfect home for a city commuter. 

Located in the countryside at Kilbeg, the house has a modern blend of contemporary interiors, while still retaining a relaxed, rural vibe, helped greatly with the large 0.6 acre site of well-maintained gardens and patio. 

The house extends to 141.8 sqm and accommodation includes an open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area. There’s a separate utility area and ground floor home office, as well as a separate lounge.

 

The property’s standout feature is its south-facing vista, overlooking the garden, providing an awe-inspiring view. 

Selling agent Majella Galvin of DNG Galvin (joint sellers with Bowe Property) described it as being in ‘turnkey condition’.

‘This stunning property is truly one-of-a-kind. 

 

‘Its spacious accommodation, sprawling site, and unbeatable location make it a rare gem that is hard to come by,’ she said. 

For more information see dnggalvin.ie or call 023-8844958.

