HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Large detached house in estate on market for €575,000

Easy living in Clon at Lady’s Cross

THE town of Clonakilty needs little to sell itself in West Cork, with impressive shops, entertainment, and beaches on its doorstep. Small wonder it always going to create interest in the property market.

The Lady’s Cross estate is just a mile from Clon’s town centre, and an impressive detached property there is on the market with Martin Kelleher Property Ltd for €575,000.

This 2,300sq ft was built in 2003 and is south-facing. From the pillared entrance and driveway, the house is entered through the porch to the entrance hall.

The entrance hall is somewhere one could pause – it has solid wood flooring and teak stair case, with a cloakroom and a large display unit. The carpeted lounge is entered through double doors and includes marble fire surround and hearth. The picture window overlooks the front garden.

The combined kitchen/ dining room has a solid oak kitchen which features marble worktops, large island, integrated appliances and fitted display cabinet. The area has tiled flooring, and the dining section has sliding glass doors accessing the large southfacing garden, which has potential for further development.

The separate large dining room is also south-facing and has access to another large multipurpose room, which could suit as a home office or a child’s playroom.

It was previously used as a studio apartment for family members and has fitted cupboards throughout. It also has the option of being used as another bedroom. There is another multifunctional room, which could also be used a studio or playroom.

The downstairs utility room has solid oak fitted units with sink and is plumbed for washing and drying machines. It also has access to the garden. Upstairs features four bedrooms, two with en suite and shower.

The largest bathroom is south-facing with walk-in wardrobe and timber floors. The bathroom includes a corner jacuzzi bath. In the landing there’s also a walk-in hot press with storage. No 88 Lady’s Cross uses oilfired central heating and has a C3 BER rating.

There’s plenty of space, and plenty of potential at Lady’s Cross, and it’s a short hop to the shops and local schools from here.

It’s on the market with Martin Kelleher for €575,000. For further information contact [email protected] or telephone 023- 8859111.