HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Glandore’s Coach House ‘complex’ commands some of West Cork’s best views for €995,000

A RESTORED period building that enjoys some of Glandore’s finest views is causing ripples on the local property market.

The Coach House, at the pier, is a 5,000 sq ft building that has been completely renovated inato four self-contained residential units.

Its Georgian façade gives little away of a modern and contemporary interior.

Guiding just shy of €1m, €995,000 to be exact, it’s on the market with Hodnett Forde

The penthouse suite is a large two bedroom first floor apartment accessed from Church Hill with views over the harbour.

It’s a modern apartment, with an open plan layout, but which still retains hints of its period origins with some beautiful exposed stonework.

Accessed from the ground floor level are two, two bedroom apartments and a two-storey three bedroom townhouse.

The property has the benefit of private off-street parking, own-door access to each unit and is currently producing €84,000 in rent per annum.

For more, contact hodnettforde.com or call 023-883367.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Four self-contained residential units in coach house for €995,000.

Location

The Coach House, The Pier, Glandore village

Selling points

Rental income and quality of property