HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Garrettstown four-bed with sea views for €575,000

Panoramic sea views at every turn and great gardens

IT’S the views out to the Old Head of Kinsale and Courtmacsherry Bay that set this Garrettstown property apart.

The four-bed house has modest curb-side appeal but step inside and thanks to the incredible coastal views, the attraction is immediate.

Extending to a roomy 165sqm, it would make a solid family home, with accommodation comprising a reception room, fitted kitchen/dining room and a spectacular sun lounge with vaulted ceilings and sweeping coastal views.

Features include a bespoke kitchen and solar photovoltaic panels, while all rooms to the rear, including the master bedroom, get to enjoy the coastal views.

There’s also a detached, plumbed garage and a glasshouse on the 0.51 acres of gardens.

Aptly named Andorra, this spot is a little principality all of its own!

For more contact Bowe Property Kinsale at [email protected] or 021 4772870.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Four-bed with garage on 0.51 acre of gardens for €575,000.

Location

Less than 2km from Garrettstown, 12km drive from Kinsale, 4km from Ballinspittle and 40kms from Cork city.

Selling points

Coastal views and location.