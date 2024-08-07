HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Four-bedroom home outside Schull on market for €550,000

Lazy days and plenty to gaze at Castlepoint

BY SARAH CANTY

THIS light and airy house is surrounded on all sides by breath-taking views and minutes away from some of West Cork’s most iconic natural wonders.

The four-bedroom coastal property in Castlepoint, Schull is on market with selling agent Colm Cleary at James Lyons O’Keeffe for €550,000. It even has an elevated purpose built patio, perfect for lazy evenings gazing out at Leamcone Castle and Castlepoint Pier.

The property entrance and garden are edged with beautiful stoned walls and kerbing and a spacious car parking area that could double as outdoor lounging/ dining area.

Set on approximately 0.6 acre the entire ground floor is beautifully tiled with pine. There is plenty of room for family gathering, entertaining or relaxing with spacious living spaces, including the bright sitting room with open fire and cheerful sunroom that opens out into the garden.

The great kitchen/ dining area offers enough space to create a formal dining area or to be used as an additional cozy lounging area.

Three of the four bedrooms look out onto some gorgeous views from each vantage point.

The property has a C2 BER rating and uses oil-fired underfloor heating on the ground floor with radiators on the first floor.

This property is close to beautiful swimming and fishing spots, the closest village being picturesque Schull just five miles to the east and offering a range of shops, restaurants, an art gallery and other boutique services including the Schull Sailing Centre.

Ballyrisode, and the charming village of Goleen are a few miles west. A bit further boasts the dunes of Barleycove Beach and the village of Crookhaven where one is encouraged to lunch on fresh crab sandwiches on lazy weekends.

Scoil Mhuire NS and Goleen NS are both within 7kms and Schull Community College is 6kms away.

Public transport can be accessed at Lowertown Church (3.1kms) and Toormore Cross (3.5kms) and in Schull itself.

For further information contact James Lyons O’Keeffe at 028 63131 or email [email protected]