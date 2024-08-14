HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Four-bedroom home is close to many amenities

Family-ready home just a stroll from Ahiohill

BY SARAH CANTY

Discover an ideal family home by checking out this charming four-bedroom detached house on 1.18 acres within walking distance of Ahiohill village.

The bright and spacious family-ready home is on the market with selling agent Majella Gavin at DNG Gavin estate agents for €475,000.

The welcoming entrance hall leads to a cosy sitting room and a separate lounge, perfect for family gatherings and relaxation.

The modern kitchen/dining room features a double patio door that opens to an expansive south-facing garden, ensuring abundant natural light inside and ample extra space for family gatherings outside.

Additional conveniences on the ground floor include a practical utility room, a guest toilet, and a bedroom with en-suite.

There are three upstairs bedrooms, including the master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom. The spacious family bathroom serves the other two bedrooms.

Situated in the countryside, this property enjoys privacy hedging and an elegant stone wall entrance.

This property is conveniently located – just 11km from both Clonakilty and Bandon, and 35km from Cork city.

Ahiohill National School is 1.5km, while Sacred Heart Secondary School in Clonakilty is 8.9km away, and Clonakilty Community College is 9km. School buses for primary and secondary schools pass just 50m from the front door.

The property has a C2 BER rating and uses oil-fired heating.

Other essential services include a septic tank, a private well, and broadband connectivity.

This property offers a unique opportunity to acquire a delightful family home in a picturesque location, providing the best of both rural tranquillity and proximity to urban amenities in Clonakilty, Bandon, and Cork.

For further details or to arrange a viewing contact DNG Galvin on 023 8844958 or email [email protected].