HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Four-bedroom home for €385,000

Teacher’s Residence is a true Victorian gem

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Country living in beautiful four-bedroom Victorian era house, on the market for €385,000.

Location

4kms from Ballydehob and 10kms from Schull

Selling points

Plenty of original features and fantastic views – the Teacher’s Residence might be the perfect place to enjoy school holidays.

There’s a flashback to a bygone age in West Cork to be found at the beautiful ‘Teacher’s Residence’ in Schull.

The Teacher’s Residence is a 129m sq four-bedroom property situated at Dereenalomane, 4kms from Ballydehob and under 10kms to Schull.

On the market for €385,000, this beautiful period property dates back to 1889, when the fourth earl of Bandon, James Bernard, gifted the property to the Church of Ireland to accommodate the local schoolteacher.

The property drifted into private hands in the 20th century, and has since been tastefully extended and upgraded, retaining many of the original features. In 2005 the property was extended, and in 2007 the roof was replaced. Exterior walls were replastered in 2012.

With a south-facing aspect, the Teacher’s Residence boasts a large sheltered garden and patio areas with mature trees and shrubs. From here you can get an idea of how, back in the day, the teacher might have relaxed on a fine West Cork evening, with fabulous countryside views and Mount Gabriel rising to the south-west. There’s also an outdoor shed for storage.

The living room has an open fireplace, while the dining room has a solid fuel stove and tiled floor. The kitchen with pantry also has a tiled floor. There’s a large utility room.

Upstairs, the family bathroom has bath, electric shower, WC and wash hand basin. There’s a separate shower room with power shower.

Two bedrooms are south-facing with double aspect windows. The third bedroom has an east-facing window. The fourth has a west-facing window, and is suitable to use as an office.

The property uses oil-fired central heating, private water, and septic tank. The property has an E1 BER rating.

Selling agent is Colm Cleary of James Lyons O’Keeffe. More info contact 028-28122 or see westcorkproperty.com