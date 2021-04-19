House of the Week: Four-bed near Clonakilty town centre for €585k

BORROWING a phrase from the film Jerry Maguire, this house will ‘have’ many people with its amazing home office.

Compared to most people’s ‘rooms of doom’ where they’ve had to pull it out of the bag day in, day out over the past year, this is a most inspiring spot.

But there’s lots more to charm you at 3 An Corran, Gallanes in Clonakilty. For many others it will be the glorious addition of an ensuite bedroom and walk-in wardrobe on the top floor (perfect for a moody teen or guest).

Even the most discerning home hunter will find it hard to resist this super shiny home which has an all round whiff of loveliness from it (and which is a masterclass in presenting a property). Extending to a roomy 2,320sqft the four/five bed is located within 2.5km of Clonakilty town centre and having undergone substantial upgrades and modernising in recent years is at show house standard, inside and out.

Accommodation includes an L-shaped kitchen/dining room with corner windows and double doors leading to the rear courtyard, an open-plan lounge off the kitchen with a large south facing bay window, formal sitting room with solid fuel stove, a sizable home office, a utility room with substantial storage space and a guest wc. The first floor has four double bedrooms (one ensuite), a family bathroom and the converted attic.

Outside there’s a 0.55 acre site and an added bonus of a pre-programmed electric lawnmower and electric vehicle charging point. All with an asking price of €585,000.

The sale is by Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde. For more see hodnettforde.com or call 023-8833367.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Four/five bedroom 2,320 sq ft house on 0.55 acre for €585,000.

Location

3 An Corran, Gallanes. 2.5km outside

Clonakilty town centre.

Selling points

Showhouse condition, inside and out.