House of the Week: Four-bed in Glandore with sea views for €570,000

GLANDORE is the riviera of West Cork, so it’s not surprising that an architect-designed house there, with unobstructed sea views, is causing waves.

Number 9 Cuan Dor Haven is new to the market with joint selling agents Hodnett Forde and Cahalane Skuse and an asking price of €570,000.

One of 12 houses in what was the region’s first gated community, it was built in 2004 and has been used by its current owners as a holiday home since they purchased it in 2014.

Extending to a roomy 1,830 sq ft it was designed by architect Alexander White who has been involved in many high profile church restoration projects, which explains the Gothic vibes going on here.This is an upside-down house, with living and dining spaces upstairs to take advantage of Glandore Harbour views, and sleeping quarters downstairs.

The property is in pristine condition throughout and would make a perfect full-time residence, or an incredible summer bolthole. It’s also a very low maintenance property, with a lawned garden, which makes it an ideal retirement spot. For more contact John Hodnett on (023) 8833367, or see hodnettforde.com.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Four-bed detached home in low density

development for €570,000.

Location

Just over an hour to Cork Airport, 70km to Cork city, and within easy reach of West Cork’s main towns.

Selling points

Low maintenance property in high-end Glandore.