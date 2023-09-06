HOUSE OF THE WEEK Four-bed has solar panels and broadband

An efficient home for the modern age

AT A GLANCE

Summary

A spacious four-bed family home with fibre broadband.

Location

Just minutes from both Dunmanway and Clonakilty.

Selling points

Turnkey condition, energy efficient, and great location.

THIS spacious detached family home has generated a lot of interest given its ideal location with access to both Dunmanway and Clonakilty.

The home at Slighe Dhala, Lisbealad, has an excellent BER of B2 and also has fibre broadband availability.

The four-bed home, in showhouse condition, has 189 sq m, or 2,024 sq ft ,of living space, and includes PVC double glazed windows, oil fired central heating, inset stoves, polished hardwood kitchen units, tile, carpet and wood floor finishes, as well as solar panels, stone entrance walls, a tarmac drive and parking area. The house comprises an entrance hallway, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, another sitting room, a sunroom, utility laundry room and cloakroom on the ground floor.

On the first floor, the home has four bedrooms, two of which have ensuite bathrooms, together with a spacious family bathroom.

The property also includes mature landscaped lawns, specimen trees, shrubs and flower beds, with a number of outbuildings located in the ample back garden.

It’s is on the market with an asking price of €420,000 with agents Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill.

Contact Con O’Neill at 023 8833995 for more information or to arrange a viewing.