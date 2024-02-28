HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Four-bed and stables near Bandon

Stir up a storm at Willowbrook

THERE’S plenty to interest buyers in buying Willowbrook, a detached four-bedroom home outside Bandon.

But hold your horses: there’s more to this property, with stables and all-weather equestrian arena on four and a half acres all part of the purchase.

Willowbrook is on the market with auctioneer Henry O’Leary for €800,000. Let’s rein things in a bit and look inside the house first, though, with 3,000sq ft of floor space.

Willowbrook features a bright and airy kitchen, three large reception rooms, four bedrooms, and five bathrooms. Selling agent Henry O’Leary describes the kitchen as ‘crafted with impeccable taste’ blending functionality and aesthetics.

It boasts a granite worktop, with a Stanley cooker at the kitchen centrepiece. The family room serves as one of the three reception areas, perfect for relaxing or entertaining, with a solid fuel stove. Sliding doors open onto the south-facing patio.

The downstairs also features a home office, and highspeed broadband is available. Upstairs, the master bedroom is one of four bedrooms, and it has ensuite and walk-in wardrobes.

It’s when you set outside that you can gallop into the property’s equestrian pursuits. There’s an all-weather arena with dressage training mirrors. The arena has a sand and textile surface. There are also four stables, a six-horse walker, tack room, and feed room. The open shed provides ample storage space for machinery and equipment. The property has a private well, septic tank, and oil fired central heating.

Willowbrook is just 6kms from Bandon and 15kms from Kinsale – neither could be said to be a one-horse town.

There are three primary schools within 5kms and several secondary schools in Bandon.

Willowbrook is on the market for €800,000. What do they say about gift horses?