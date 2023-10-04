HOUSE OF THE WEEK Five-bedroom house in Ballinascarthy selling for €595,000

Relax and enjoy the light in Lisnacunna

THE autumn evenings are beginning to close in but you get to make the most of the daylight hours in Lisnacunna.

This five-bedroom property is located in Ballinascarthy, about five miles from Clonakilty and is on the market with Hodnett Forde, priced at €595,000. Situated near the River Owenkeagh on an acre of land, the house benefits from plenty of daylight sunshine through the day, with the conservatory to the rear and patio bathed in the afternoon and evening sunshine (when we get it!).

The house has a stylish entrance hall, with two reception rooms located on the ground floor. The wood-floored dining room adjoins the triple aspect kitchen, complete with AGA stove, with patio doors leading outside. On the same floor is a utility room, bedroom/office, guest wc, and conservatory with its raised roof and all-round window making the most of that light.

Upstairs are four double bedrooms, three ensuite, and a family bathroom.

There are two rooms in the attic which could be used for office or further storage space. The house is wired for broadband.

There’s plenty of space outside for leisure.

Beside the property is the spacious detached garage, with remote-controlled roller doors. The first floor is fully lofted and the 2,500sqft

building offers huge space or alternative uses.

The house has a B3 energy rating and uses oil heating. It has private drainage and utilises well water.

The house is on the market with Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde 023-8833367 or see www.hodnettforde.com/