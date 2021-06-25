House of the Week: Five-bed near Ballydehob for €575,000

An ideal chance to enjoy multi-generational living

IT’S a case of two for the price of one at this property outside Ballydehob, which delivers a lot for its asking price of €575,000.

The names alone are evocative of something beautiful, Hillview House and Gorse Cottage, and they won’t disappoint on viewing.

Hillview is a three-bed home with separate kitchen/dining, sitting room and sun room. Gorse Cottage, just a stone’s throw away, has a kitchen, sunroom and living room.

The vibe throughout is natural and charming with walnut floors, vaulted ceilings, a stone fireplace, and lots of cute nooks and crannies in both.

The houses sit on a site of 2.35 acres at the foothill of Mount Kid and just four miles from Ballydehob village.

Collective living is a really growing trend since the pandemic, as lockdowns meant lots of people were separated from loved ones for prolonged periods. This property would be ideal for multi-generations keen to live close to each other, but still

have some independence and privacy.

Pat Maguire is managing the sale. For more contact pagmaguireproperties.com or call 028- 22822