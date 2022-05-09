HOUSE OF THE WEEK Enniskeane five-bed for €1.1m

A PERIOD-style house near Enniskeane which exudes elegance is new to market, guiding €1.1m.

With an asking price like that, Beachwood is one of the more expensive properties on the local market right now, but it’s got an awful lot to offer.

It’s an architect-designed five bedroomed (four ensuite) family home which was built about 18 years ago and extends to approximately 3,800 sq ft over three levels. Space won’t be an issue here!

It’s a period-style residence with plenty of features particular to this era, including centre rose ceilings and old-style cast-iron radiators etc. But it’s also a very modern property with solar panels and under-floor heating at ground floor level.

The grounds and gardens extend to 1.5 acres and are exquisite, and the property also features a double detached garage, which includes a staircase to overhead accommodation, ideal for home office, corner kitchenette area, and bathroom and shower facilities. The sale is being managed by Sherry FitzGerald Brennan Busteed. For more see sherryfitz.ie/branch/bandon