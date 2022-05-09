Property

HOUSE OF THE WEEK Enniskeane five-bed for €1.1m

May 9th, 2022 5:50 PM

By Emma Connolly

This is a vast property. The house extends to 3,800 sq ft, and the grounds are 1.5 acres. A ride-on lawn mower would be essential here!

Share this article

A PERIOD-style house near Enniskeane which exudes elegance is new to market, guiding €1.1m.

With an asking price like that, Beachwood is one of the more expensive properties on the local market right now, but it’s got an awful lot to offer.

It’s an architect-designed five bedroomed (four ensuite) family home which was built about 18 years ago and extends to approximately 3,800 sq ft over three levels. Space won’t be an issue here!

It’s a period-style residence with plenty of features particular to this era, including centre rose ceilings and old-style cast-iron radiators etc. But it’s also a very modern property with solar panels and under-floor heating at ground floor level.

The grounds and gardens extend to 1.5 acres and are exquisite, and the property also features a double detached garage, which includes a staircase to overhead accommodation, ideal for home office, corner kitchenette area, and  bathroom and shower facilities. The sale is being managed by Sherry FitzGerald Brennan Busteed. For more see sherryfitz.ie/branch/bandon

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.