HOUSE OF THE WEEK Durrus three-bed for €650,000

April 5th, 2023 8:00 AM

By Emma Connolly

Idyllic retreat has sea views and style 

SEA and mountain views at almost every turn make this Durrus property an exciting addition to the local property market. 

Guiding €650,000 with James Lyons O’Keeffe, the three-bed house has superb views across the Sheep’s Head Peninsula and Dunmanus Bay.

 

The residence has a rustic charm and is in pristine condition. All the downstairs accommodation, including master suite, has sea views, along with the two upstairs bedrooms. 

 

There’s the added benefit of a detached double garage and a very generous, low-maintenance garden. 

 

Selling agent Colm Cleary said the house would be ideal as  a family home or an idyllic holiday retreat. 

For more see westcorkproperty.com or call 028 28122.

