HOUSE OF THE WEEK Durrus three-bed for €650,000

Idyllic retreat has sea views and style
SEA and mountain views at almost every turn make this Durrus property an exciting addition to the local property market.
Guiding €650,000 with James Lyons O’Keeffe, the three-bed house has superb views across the Sheep’s Head Peninsula and Dunmanus Bay.
The residence has a rustic charm and is in pristine condition. All the downstairs accommodation, including master suite, has sea views, along with the two upstairs bedrooms.
There’s the added benefit of a detached double garage and a very generous, low-maintenance garden.
Selling agent Colm Cleary said the house would be ideal as a family home or an idyllic holiday retreat.
For more see westcorkproperty.com or call 028 28122.
Mar, 2023