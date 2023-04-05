HOUSE OF THE WEEK Durrus three-bed for €650,000

Idyllic retreat has sea views and style

SEA and mountain views at almost every turn make this Durrus property an exciting addition to the local property market.

Guiding €650,000 with James Lyons O’Keeffe, the three-bed house has superb views across the Sheep’s Head Peninsula and Dunmanus Bay.

The residence has a rustic charm and is in pristine condition. All the downstairs accommodation, including master suite, has sea views, along with the two upstairs bedrooms.

There’s the added benefit of a detached double garage and a very generous, low-maintenance garden.

Selling agent Colm Cleary said the house would be ideal as a family home or an idyllic holiday retreat.

For more see westcorkproperty.com or call 028 28122.