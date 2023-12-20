HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Detached house with apartment near Bantry for €795,000

You’ll find a home and a half in Ardnacloghy

THERE are plenty of possibilities for potential buyers with this week’s property, with views of the sea, in Ardnacloghy near Bantry.

Built in 2000, the house features a four-bedroom detached property, but a basement apartment offers myriad more uses.

The main house has a high-end wood finish throughout, with Marvin American windows. On the ground floor, there’s a split level kitchen, pantry and dining area with an open fire. Sliding doors lead from the dining area to the patio and garden, with views of Bantry Bay and Whiddy Island.

The downstairs living room features New England-style panelling, an open fire, and vaulted ceiling.

Two of the bedrooms are on the ground floor, both with dual aspect windows, and both with ensuite and shower.

The reclaimed pine staircase – with that emphasis on the wood again – leads to the first floor, where there are two of the bedrooms and a storage press. Both of the bedrooms are ensuite, while one also features a jacuzzi bath.

The basement apartment is the added attraction in Ardnacloghy, whether used for guests or perhaps a relative? Access can be gained from inside the house or there is a separate side entrance.

There’s potential for independent living here from the main house. The apartment has its own kitchen/dining area, living room, bathroom, and plant room. The bedroom with built-in wardrobes has its own ensuite.

The house has a B3 energy rating. It uses oil-fired central heating, with underfloor heating in the apartment, along with the living spaces of the main house. A central vacuum system is a handy feature.

James Lyons O’Keeffe are the selling agents. See [email protected]