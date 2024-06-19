HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Detached five-bedroom home in village asking €395,000

A lot to admire in Ahiohill

THE old world meets the new in this five-bedroom detached home at Ahiohill in West Cork.

Situated in the middle of the village, it will appeal to families, offering plenty of living space, and with schools, church, pub, and Oliver Plunketts GAA club all a few steps away.

The house was extensively renovated while retaining many of its original features, and is on the market with auctioneers Martin Kelleher for €395,000.

The 2370 sq ft house has been upgraded a B1 energy rating home and now has triple glazing, air to water heat pump, retrofit insulation, LED lights, and digital thermostats.

But the original features remain prominent. There’s a new front door but the entrance hall features original floor tiles and attractive wainscoting.

The sitting room has new flooring with massive south-facing windows.

The kitchen has a large island and has dual aspect west and north facing windows, sliding door to patio area and double doors to the family room.

The family room has solid timber floors, marble fireplace with solid fuel stove and glazed door to hallway.

The utility room has fitted storage and glazed door to patio. It is plumbed for washing and drying machines and has a chrome heated towel rail.

There’s also a downstairs guest toilet off the utility room.

The office room is well lit, with new timber floors and has its own door to the rear yard and to the sitting room. The house has access to high-speed gigabit broadband – an important consideration for anyone considering working from home.

Upstairs, the master bedroom has timber floors and fitted wardrobes, with high ceilings and two large windows facing south. Several of the bedrooms have new timber flooring.

The upstairs bathroom has fitted storage space.

Outside, there’s a large shed with roller door. An elevated patio to the rear of the house has steps to the garden.

Selling agent Martin Kelleher says an added attraction to potential buyers is the current owners have planning permission underway for a detached house on a plot of land on the half-acre property.

Ahiohill National School is 750m from the property while schools in Clonakilty and Bandon are about 10km away. Bus services can be accessed at Pedlars Cross, 3.5km from the property.

For information contact Martin Kelleher at 023-8859111 or [email protected]