HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Bright four-bed home near Enniskeane is asking €645,000

Making the most of the light in Breaghna

WHEN you’ve got a bit of privacy, and a bit of space, there’s much more scope to let the light into your home.

That was clearly the thinking at Breaghna, where this four-bedroom detached 264sq m home is making the most of available light.

On the market with Hodnett Forde, Breaghna is an A-rated property outside Enniskeane, and has an asking price of €645,000. ‘It was constructed in 2018 to the highest standards. We’ve just launched and not many ‘A’ rated house like this one come to the market,’ said Mark Kelly of Hodnett Forde.

This is a two-storey double-fronted house and is architecturally designed, and is set on 1.36 acres of private grounds, with a large gravelled driveway from the entrance.

Downstairs is a wide reception hall, leading to an open plan kitchen/dining/living room, and a spectacular sunroom with double height atrium windows and double doors to the rear garden. There’s also living room, double bedroom/office, shower room, and utility on the ground floor.

Upstairs, the master bedroom has ensuite, while there are two more large double bedrooms, one with walk-in wardrobes. The family bathroom is also upstairs.

The selling agent says all of the fixtures and fittings comprise high quality materials, and the house certainly looks impressive.

The house has an A3 BER rating and uses an air-to-water heating system. It has underfloor heating on the ground floor, zoned in each room with a thermostat. It also has a Stira to the attic. The property has private drainage and private water.

Nearby are the twin villages of Ballineen and Enniskeane, while Ahiohill is just 800m away. There are three primary schools within 2.5kms of the property, including nearby Ahiohill NS, while secondary schools in Clonakilty and Bandon are both within 10kms.

Public transport connections are accessible at Murragh, about 3.3km away.

Viewing is by appointment and for enquiries contact Mark Kelly at Hodnett Forde at 023 8833367 or email [email protected].