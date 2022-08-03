HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Barleycove four-bed for €375,000

Ideal summer home or year-round bolthole

HERE’S a fine chance to live within easy reach of one the country’s most iconic beaches, Barleycove.

No 43 Barleycove Villas is a four-bedroom residence that’s also within 50m of the Barleycove Beach otel where the new owner will enjoy the use of common areas, football pitch and tennis court.

It doesn’t get more convenient than that as a holiday home, but this bolthole is also perfectly suited as a year-round dwelling, or a get-away-from-it-all haven of tranquility, whatever the season.

To take full advantage of the views, not surprisingly, living spaces are on the first floor, and that includes a private balcony.

Accommodation comprises an open plan living/dining and kitchen space.

There’s plenty of glazing which allows unobstructed sea views.

One bedroom is upstairs, the rest are on the ground floor and they all enjoy a nice connection with the outdoors.

There’s also a ground floor utility room.

Colm Cleary is managing this sale. For more see westcorkproperty.com or tel 028-28122.