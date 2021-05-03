House of the Week: Bantry bungalow with swimming pool for €895k

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Four-bed bungalow, with three acres for €895,000.

Location

Seskin, on the outskirts of Bantry town.

Selling points

Will we dive right in and say the pool?

I’VE never been a fan of the word bungalow. I’m not too sure why, considering I grew up in one, and I now live in one myself.

I think maybe because I feel it sounds drab and a bit ordinary, and in the case of this insanely exciting Bantry property, it’s a complete buzz-kill.

Let’s just call it a one-storey, and go straight to the eco-heated indoor swimming pool, will we?

It’s probably a good idea to follow that right up with the asking price of €895,000, but there’s value to be had here.

Selling agents Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill aptly describe this spot near Seskin as a bungalow ‘complex’ which benefits from 420 square metres (4,520 sq ft) approximately of total useable space.

There’s the four-bed house, which has a nice flow and has interesting levels which work for zoning purposes. It’s also in excellent condition throughout.

New owners may wish to knock a wall or two, but that’s all easily done.

There’s also a large garage/ workshop and three acres of grounds, all of which overlook Bantry Bay, Whiddy Island and the Caha Mountains in the backdrop.

Back to the swimming pool, which is operated by an air-to-water eco heating system, and if there was available budget, adding in full-sized glazing to bring the outside in (I’ve been paying attention to Dermot!), would elevate this next-level property, to another level entirely.

To (an) infinity (pool) and beyond!

For more on this property, contact Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill at sfon.ie or call 023 8833995.