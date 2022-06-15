HOUSE OF THE WEEK Baltimore four-bed with views for €895,000

Chic coastal house has super-stylish Hampton vibes

A WATERFRONT property in ever-fashionable Baltimore has serious Hampton vibes going on.

Guiding €895,000 with Charles McCarthy estate agents, it’s tucked into the very sought-after enclave of The Cove, in walking distance of the village centre.

No 2 Dunleary has had a dramatic refurbishment in recent years including the addition of a side extension which has brought it to a roomy 2,000 sq ft.

But with the airy, light-filled rooms and plenty of floor-to-ceiling glazing, it feels even bigger and obviously all spaces are arranged to take best advantage of the glorious, and uninterrupted harbour views.

Attention to detail is top-notch here with high-end finishes in every space from the kitchen to the bathroom.

The interior is nicely in tune with the location with lots of panelling, and a cute sliding barn-style bathroom door.

Downstairs accommodation comprises a contemporary kitchen, ensuite guest bedroom, living room and separate den and utility room (with a clever drying space for wetsuits).

The rest of the sleeping accommodation is upstairs, with an especially nice master suite.

There’s a private gated entrance and terraces to the front and back, and plenty of connection with the outside with large sliders.

For more information see charlesmccarthy.com or phone 028-21533.