Garrettstown aparthotel plan faces appeal

A DECISION by Cork County Council to grant planning permission for the completion of a partially-completed aparthotel in Garrettstown has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Tulsan Limited received planning permission from Cork County Council on November 23rd last for the aparthotel at Garrettstown Strand, Colbane, Kinsale.

Plans include 20 bedrooms and 24 apartments for shortterm letting, as well as a bar and restaurant. The company received planning permission for the retention, modification and completion of a partially completed aparthotel with three to four storey apartments for short-term letting.

The permission also included the upgrading of a waste water treatment plant and the planned development is on the site of a former hotel in the popular seaside location.

However, Denis Calnan with an address at The Farm, Lehenaghmore, Cork city appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanála on December 8th last citing that Tulsan Ltd does not have permission to construct a waste water treatment plant on his property.

In his appeal to An Bord Pleanála, Mr Calnan said that Tulsan Ltd have certain rights to connect to and use the current waste water treatment plant situated on his property, which is located next to the planned development.

These rights are based on an agreement between their predecessors in 1999. He said he has never opposed this agreement, but does oppose Tulsan and their agents claiming extended rights over his property, which he says do not exist.

He said that Cork County Council made in error in two respects in the granting of permission, namely that they did not seek clarity regarding the ownership of the lands on which the treatment plans was to be constructed.

The second error he claims is that they did not request that the application containing a letter of consent to apply for planning on lands not owned by Tulsan Ltd.

A decision by An Bord Pleanála on the appeal is expected by April 24th.