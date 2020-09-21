Fancy a private pontoon, slipway and guest cottage?

NOW that West Cork has (un)officially been declared the centre of the universe, a guest cottage has become the ultimate necessity.

No matter how much you enjoy having people to stay, we all need that buffer zone to allow caffeine to kick in first thing, and for the odd bitching session to take place before turning in. ‘She was mad for the top-ups wasn’t she? His opinions on Covid were a bit odd, weren’t they?’ sort of thing.

The guest cottage at Glaisin Alainn, Foilnamuck, Ballydehob is only one of its many (many) strong selling points and is really the icing on the cake at what’s an incredible property. The five-bed, three-bathroom detached house is on the market with Charles McCarthy for €1,450,000, situated on the inner reaches of Roaring Water Bay, with exclusive direct sea access, including a private slipway and pontoon.

The asking price is starting to make sense now isn’t it? There’s more. The properties are set on 2.5 acres of landscaped gardens which consist of lawn, a pond, mature trees, shrubs and flowering plants. There’s even a hot tub to take advantage of the views over Roaring Water Bay to Kilcoe Castle and Mannin Island.

The main house measures 2,200 sq ft and the interior vibe is airy, light filled and modern but still in step with the landscape.

There’s a conservatory extension to the front with double sliders to the terrace, including a mezzanine study area.

The master is also on the ground floor and opens onto the terrace which wraps around the house and has a BBQ area and already-mentioned hot tub.

The guest cottage, (530 sq ft) is far from being an afterthought and is completely self-contained (the joy of it!) with a kitchenette, open plan living area, dining area and bathroom.

For more on this property contact Charles McCarthy on charlesmccarthy.com.