Family home at Old Court with farmland is new to the market

A FORMER West Cork guesthouse, and the 36 acres of agricultural land surrounding it, is new to the market, with an asking price of €700,000.

Alanah Wood, Old Court is a four-bed home that’s located between Skibbereen and Baltimore, and just a mile away from the world-famous Lough Hyne.

Built in 2003, it measures 1,800 sq ft and accommodation comprises an open plan kitchen/dining/living room, four spacious bedrooms, three bathrooms, a conservatory and a utility room.

The house is separate to the farmland which has been farmed in recent years and has road frontage onto a minor road. The price tag also includes a two-storey garage with a wooden cabin with services connected.

The house is in good condition with a traditional interior vibe that could be easily updated depending on the buyer’s taste. The important thing is that all the important fundamentals are in place.

Charles McCarthy, Skibbereen is managing the sale.

For more contact charlesmccarthy.com or call 028-21533.

At a glance

Summary

Four bed with 36 acres of farm land for €700,000.

Location

Between Skibbereen and Baltimore. One mile from Lough Hyne. On a cycle/walk path on the Wild Atlantic Way. Cork Airport is an hour away.

Selling points

Farm land, serviced cabin, location.