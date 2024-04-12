Duneen home features on TV show

A BEAUTIFUL property in West Cork features on Virgin Media’s The Great Inspo Home Adventure With James Kavanagh this Sunday April 14th.

The show has been following ‘Currabinny cooks’ James Kavanagh and William Murray on their property journey looking for inspiration as they look to buy their first home.

The show features the home of Norman Crowley, the chief executive of Cool Planet from Clonakilty. The entrepreneur opens up his retrofitted property at Duneen Bay to the househunters.

Norman helps companies reduce their carbon footprint and get to net-zero.

He teaches James about the importance of insulation, by showing them his holiday home in Clonakilty where he has upgraded his 1950s-built house.

The premise behind The Great Inspo Home Adventure sees James and William visit sustainable homes in the Irish countryside.

With a budget of €350,000 the pair look for inspiration for the home they plan to buy themselves.

The show can be seen on Sunday on VM One at 8pm.