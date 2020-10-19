Crookstown four-bed for €395,000

Modern farmhouse makes a serious style statement

What was purchased as a do-er upp-er in 2007, has now hit the market as a dream home with an affordable asking price.

Located in Crookstown, it’s essentially a traditional farmhouse with a contemporary extension, but such a description hardly does it justice.

It has been a labour of love for its owners – one of whom is a head designer at Sigma Homes, which specialise in home extensions, which explains a lot of the magic that’s been created here.

They’re now moving on to their next design project, and the property is up for grabs with an asking price of €395,000.

It’s a four-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,991 sq ft house that’s bursting with personality, colour and strong interior statements. Not all will be to everyone’s taste, but that’s just a detail in what’s a very attractive bigger picture.

The old house has a separate lounge and kitchen which also features a custom designed stainless steel kitchen. On the first floor there are two bedrooms and a bathroom within the original house (built in the 1920s), all with 9ft ceilings. In the new extension, with eye-catching cantilevers, there are two further bedrooms, with the master bedroom featuring 10ft ceilings, a walk-in closet and an ensuite wet room.

The house is on a three-quarters-of-an-acre site and has a Pinterest-friendly outside room, complete with cooking area and built-in fireplace.

Gardens, complete with fruit trees, are maturing nicely along with planters of herbs and vegetables.

The bottom line is that if you never thought about moving to Crookstown up to now, it should be on your radar as a very strong possibility.

For more contact Barry Auctioneers, South Mall at barryauctioneers.ie



